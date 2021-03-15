Pokemon Go: How To Catch Blissey? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Want to learn how to include Blissey into your Pokemon Go collection? Many players reported that Blissey isn’t a best Pokemon when it comes to attacking in a battle situation, but they are the best to be placed in gyms. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at how to catch Blissey in Pokemon Go, what is Blissey, Blissey best moveset and more.

Blissey is a Normal-type Pokemon. Its max CP is 3117, its attack is 129, its defense is 169, and stamina is 496. It was originally found in the Johto region and it is a Gen 2 type. Blissey is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Blissey is generally boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. In the upcoming section, we’ll learn about how to catch Blissey in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Blissey in Pokemon Go?

If you are looking for a great defense Pokemon in Pokemon Go, then Blissey is a perfect choice. Although its attack isn't particularly strong, it definitely has some defense moves that will knock opponents off their feet. Blissey is the perfect Pokémon to store in a gym and earn some extra coins with. Unfortunately, finding Blissey isn't actually very easy. This Pokémon is a bit elusive, and you will struggle to catch one due to its nature. There are a couple of ways you’ll be able to catch Blissey. The first way is to use the normal method. Being a normal type Pokémon, one of the best places to start hunting for this Pokemon is by starting with parking lots or universities. Normal-type Pokémon tend to prefer hanging out there, so it's no wonder Blissey may be lurking around a school hall. When you see a Blissey in one of these area, use the normal method of first throwing a raspberry and then throwing a curveball. Make sure to use the best Pokeballs when you throw a curveball. If you manage to hit Blissey with a curveball throw, you’ll be able to catch it pretty easily. The second way to catch a Blissey is to evolve Chansey into Blissey. To do that, you have to feed Chansey with 100 Chansey candies. So exploring areas with more normal type Pokemon will give you the advantage in finding enough Chanseys and getting enough Chansey candies to evolve it into Blissey. That’s all you need to know when it comes to catching Blissey in Pokemon Go.

Blissey best moveset