Pokemon Go: How To Catch Houndoom? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go is a popular augmented-reality-based game that is played all around the world. Niantic has been including various events, research tasks, and different Pokemon to keep the game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Houndoom, how to catch Houndoom in Pokemon Go, Houndoom best moveset and more.

Houndoom is a Dark and Fire type Pokémon. It was originally found in the Johto region as a Gen 3 type. It is vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water moves. It has a Max CP of 2635. The Pokedex description of Houndoom states that in a Houndoom pack, the one with its horns raked sharply toward the back serves a leadership role. These Pokémon choose their leader by fighting among themselves. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch Houndoom in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Houndoom in Pokemon Go?

Houndoom has just arrived back to Pokemon Go on March 16th 2021, with its mega evolution form. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Houndoom is capable of dealing Fire and Dark type damage, and has four weaknesses namely Fighting, Ground, Rock, and most important, Water. To catch Houndoom, all you need to have in your team is water type Pokemon. Since it’s a fire type Pokemon, water type Pokemon is the best to use in order to catch Houndoom easily.

The top counter by far, Blastoise is the key to taking out Houndoom with just a handful of players. As a Water type, Blastoise takes half damage from Houndoom's Fire type attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. If it's safe to coordinate with your fellow players, then Blastoise will boost other Water types on the field. Water Gun and Hydro Cannon are the ideal moveset for your Blastoise. Although Blastoise is the preferred Pokemon for catching Hounding, Gyarados comes in as a close second. As a Water and Dark type, Gyarados takes half damage from all of Houndoom's potential attacks. You'll want to have Waterfall and Hydro Pump as the best moveset for Gyarados. The Water type mascot of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre is an excellent counter for Houndoom. Although Kyogre is a Legendary Pokémon, it has been available numerous times and so many players already have one or two powered up. Kyogre takes half damage from Houndoom's Fire type attacks and with Waterfall and Surf will make quick work of catching Houndoom. Overall, use a water type Pokemon to attack and catch Houndoom.