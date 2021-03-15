Pokemon Go: How To Catch Pidgey? A Detailed, Step-by-step Guide

Pokemon Go is a powerful augmented reality based game. Ever since its release, it has gained significant popularity among its players. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Pidgey, how to catch Pidgey in Pokemon Go, Pidgey best moveset and more.

Pidgey is both Normal and Flying type Pokémon. This is a unique distinction for Pidgey. It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, and Electric moves. It has a Max CP of 680, its attack is 85, its defense is 73, and its stamina is 120. Its Pokedex description states that Pidgey has an extremely sharp sense of direction. It is capable of unerringly returning home to its nest, however far it may be removed from its familiar surroundings. This Pokemon has a base flee rate of 20 percent and its capture rate is 40 Percent. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch Pidgey in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Pidgey in Pokemon Go?

When it comes to catching Pidgey, we should understand that it is a common Pokemon. This wild pokemon tend to pop up more commonly than others in the game. Another thing you need to always keep in mind that its spawn rate is 15.98 percent. This will help you to determine how rare Pidgey is and how much of a chance you have in catching this Pokemon using an incense if needed.

Catching Pidgey is a simple task. Of course you have to do some work, but comparing to catching Legendary and other type Pokemon, this is a simple enough job. To catch Pidgey, you need to first know where it appears frequently. Generally, A Pokemon’s type will determine its natural habitat and where we can catch it. Pidgey is both Normal and Flying Pokemon type. As we’ve mentioned earlier, this is a unique distinction attributed to Pidgey in Pokemon Go. The Normal type Pidgey tend to appear more or less everywhere. So catching it is pretty easy. For Flying type Pidgey, you can find it on farmland, near shopping mall, forests, woods, nature reserves, playgrounds, parks, near roads, and gardens. After you see a Pidgey that is either a Normal or a Flying type, first throw a raspberry and then throw a perfect curveball. Use a powerful Pokeball when you execute the curveball throw. If you hit Pidgey with your curveball throw, you’ll be able to catch it easily. You can also hatch a Pidgey from a 2 KM egg after completing a research task. That’s all you need to know when it comes to catching Pidgey in Pokemon Go.

Pidgey best moveset