Pokemon Go: How To Catch Shiny Gastly Variant In The Game? Find Out

Gastly is one of the Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 186, 67 defence, 102 stamina and a max CP of 1390 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region (Gen 1). This ghost Pokemon is weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground and Psychic-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. Gastly's best moves are Lick and Sludge Bomb (12.05 DPS). Continue reading the article to know how to get your hands on a Pokemon Go Shiny Gastly.

How to Catch Shiny Gastly in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Gastly can be found in the wild, and foggy and gloomy conditions can increase the chances of it spawning. They can also be found in Raids and Research Encounters. This shiny variant started to appear everywhere in the game ever since the Halloween event of 2020 and now it can be found in the locations mentioned above. Every year around Halloween, trainers should expect to see a large number of them. It is often usually seen at night and can be hatched from 2 k.m. eggs on rare occasions.

Shiny Ghastly has a light blue aura and a neon purple shell. Its characteristics, such as its brow furrows, wrinkles, and aura outline, are outlined in a hot magenta or pink. Trainers may not know whether a spawned Gastly is shiny until they tap and experience it, as is customary.

Pokemon Go Update

Date, Time, and Region Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India

Features Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did Examples are Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon.

Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards. Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos. Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass Encounter with Alolan Muk

Check the in-game shop for two event boxes. A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries A free box containing three Incense



Image Source: Nintendo