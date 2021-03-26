Pokemon Go: How To Catch Shiny Gastly Variant In The Game? Find Out

Quick links:
Gastly is one of the Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 186, 67 defence, 102 stamina and a max CP of 1390 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region (Gen 1). This ghost Pokemon is weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground and Psychic-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. Gastly's best moves are Lick and Sludge Bomb (12.05 DPS). Continue reading the article to know how to get your hands on a Pokemon Go Shiny Gastly.
Shiny Gastly can be found in the wild, and foggy and gloomy conditions can increase the chances of it spawning. They can also be found in Raids and Research Encounters. This shiny variant started to appear everywhere in the game ever since the Halloween event of 2020 and now it can be found in the locations mentioned above. Every year around Halloween, trainers should expect to see a large number of them. It is often usually seen at night and can be hatched from 2 k.m. eggs on rare occasions.
Shiny Ghastly has a light blue aura and a neon purple shell. Its characteristics, such as its brow furrows, wrinkles, and aura outline, are outlined in a hot magenta or pink. Trainers may not know whether a spawned Gastly is shiny until they tap and experience it, as is customary.