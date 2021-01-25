Pokemon Go: How To Catch Shiny Mareep? A Complete Walkthrough Of How To Do It Easily

Pokemon Go is starting to dominate the mobile gaming industry. One of the reasons for this is its events and attractive rewards. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Pokemon Go Shiny Mareep, how to catch Shiny Mareep in Pokemon Go and more.

The Shiny Mareep is part of the Incense Day event. During the entire event, the Mareep will appear more often than any other Pokemon. Chinchou, Mareep, Plusle, Minunt, Stunfisk, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Vibrava, Swablu, and Bagon are the characters that will appear along with the Shiny Mareep.

As part of the Incense Day event celebrations, Pokemon is planning to increase the spawn rates of various types of Pokemon from the Hoenn region. In the coming section, we are going to learn about how to catch the Shiny Mareep in Pokemon Go. Read this carefully as this will help you to conquer the Incense Day event successfully. Let us walk you through the way!

How to catch the Shiny Mareep in Pokemon Go?

The first thing you need to note with this Pokemon is that you’ll not be able to find it in the wild. Catching the Shiny Mareep involves completing a new field research quest. Incidentally, it is one of the rarest classic Pokemon mascots that you can catch and give yourself a chance to net the Shiny Ampharos.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many ways you can encounter the Shiny Mareep. This indeed limits your ability to find different types of this Pokemon. So in the coming paragraph, we’ll take a look at the available ways to encounter the Shiny Mareep.

There are actually four ways you can encounter the Shiny Mareep. The first one is through egg hatching. Currently, you’ll be able to hatch a Shiny Mareep from 10KM eggs. In this way, your chances are high despite the odds are stacked against you.

The second way is through raid battles. Although you can encounter the Shiny Mareep during a raid battle, you wouldn’t be able to do so on the Incense event day. So this option is basically out and you can encounter the shiny Mareep during a raid battle in the coming weeks. The third way to encounter the Shiny Mareep is through a field research task. A field research task gives you plenty of chances to catch the Shiny Mareep. When you find this Pokemon, you can have the option of evolving it into a Flaffy. The final way to catch the Shiny Mareep is through battlefield missions.

Shiny Mareep evolution

Evolving the Shiny Mareep into either a Flaffy or Ampharos is pretty easy. In fact, you’ll be able to do it by collecting candies. You need 125 candy to evolve the Shiny Mareep into Flaffy. And then you can evolve Flaffy into Ampharos by collecting 100 more candy.