Pokemon Go: How To Catch Shiny Slugma? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since its release in 2016, Pokemon Go has been gaining massive popularity in the gaming community. Niantic has been releasing various types of pokemon to make the game interesting for its players. You’ll be able to indulge in raids, battles, quests, and sure to have a lot of fun. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Shiny Slugma, how to catch Shiny Slugma in Pokemon Go, Shiny Slugma best moveset and more.

Slugma is a Fire-type Pokémon from the Johto region. It is a Gen 2 Pokemon with powerful CP. Slugma looks like an orange-coloured sludge with molten capabilities that can engulf its enemies and attackers with flames and fire. If you catch a Slugma, it’ll be a great addition to your Pokemon collection. It’s max CP is 895. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch a Shiny Slugma in Pokemon Go.

How to catch a Shiny Slugma in Pokemon Go?

Since the Johto celebration event, we are seeing a frequent appearance of Shiny Slugma in Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, like any other Shiny in Pokemon Go, there is no one sure way to get the Shiny version of Slugma. To catch a Shiny Slugma, all you need to do is to use as many incense items as possible. As we’ve mentioned earlier, there is no guarantee on a shiny, but the chances can be maximized when you implement this method. This is the immediate method to make sure that not only Shiny Slugma, but any other Shiny version of a Pokemon always spawning around your location.

Another Shiny version of Pokemon, Slugma will appear frequently during a special celebration event. So, Of course, if you want to find even more Shiny Slugma in Pokemon Go, you'll need to complete special tasks and quests designed towards it, and the Shiny Slugma will appear all over the wild. When you do complete it successfully, you’ll have a chance to hatch a Slugma through a 10 KM egg.

another easy way to find a Shiny Slugma is to find out where its nest is closest to you. If you successfully figured it out, head there. Shiny Slugma appears grey, but not in the field so make sure to try to catch every Slugma you can while out there at the Slugma nest. That's all you need to know when it comes to catching Shiny Slugma in Pokemon Go.

Shiny Slugma best moveset

