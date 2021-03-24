Pokemon Go: How To Catch Snivy? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Are you searching for a step by step guide on catching Snivy in Pokemon Go? Do you want to know how to successfully catch Snivy and add it to your Pokemon collection? Then you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Snivy? How to catch a Snivy in Pokemon Go and more.

Snivy is a Grass type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug, and Ice moves. The best moveset for Snivy is Vine Whip and Seed Bomb. It has a Max CP of 849. Its Poke description states that Snivy photosynthesizes by bathing their tails in sunlight. When it is not feeling well, it’s tail droops. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to catch a Snivy in Pokemon Go.

How to catch a Snivy in Pokemon Go?

If you are a regular player of Pokemon Go, then we have good news for you. Snivy will be appearing during the April 2021 community day. Recently, Niantic has announced that the next Pokemon featuring the April 2021 community day event will be Snivy, a Grass-type Pokemon. The April 2021 community Day will be on Sunday, April 11, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Another great news with the April 2021 community day is that Snivy will have increased Shiny rate during the entire event. What it means is that there is always an increased chance of you getting a Shiny version of Snivy and adding it to your Pokemon collection. You will enjoy a triple Catch Stardust bonus, as well as three-hour-long Incense during the event. There will be a Community Day exclusive bundle in the Pokeshop for 1280 Pokecoins, which will include 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Pieces, four Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM. The best way to get Snivy to spawn in order to catch is by activating an Incense and being near a Pokestop with a Lure attached to it. Using a Mossy Lure might help more Grass-type Pokemon to spawn. Although, Unova Pokemon already have their spawns increased to assist players with this event. The best thing players can do is be patient and wait until Snivy appears. Once the Snivy appears, you can use the old method of using a raspberry and throwing a curveball throw to catch Snivy. By using this method, you will be able to catch both the Shiny and the normal version of Snivy.

Image source: Niantic