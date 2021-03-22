Pokemon Go: How To Catch Surskit? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Are you looking for a step by step guide on catching Surskit in Pokemon Go? Do you want to learn the steps involved in catching Surskit? Then you’ve come to the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Surskit, how to catch Surskit in Pokemon Go, Surskit best moveset and more.

Surskit is a Bug and Water type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Flying, Rock, and Electric moves. The best moveset for Surskit is Bug Bite & Signal Beam. It has a Max CP of 791. Its Pokedex description states that from the tips of its feet, Surskit secretes an oil that enables it to walk on water as if it were skating. This Pokémon feeds on microscopic organisms in ponds and lakes. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a closer look at how to catch Surskit in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Surskit in Pokemon Go?

The easiest and simplest way to catch Surskit in Pokemon Go is to get it in the March spotlight hour. For your information, Niantic dedicates each Tuesday of every month to honor, highlight, and increase the spawn rate of a Particular Pokemon. In that regard, on March 23, 2021, Surskit will be spawning significantly in the wild from 6 pm to 7 pm in your local time. Just be logged into the game and you’ll definitely spot a Surskit in the wild. Because it is a highlighted Pokemon, you’ll be able to catch it pretty easily. If and when you spot a Surskit, just use the old, but simple method to catch it. Throw a raspberry and then throw a curveball throw and hit Surskit. This way, you’ll be able to catch it without much hustle.

Pokemon Go Surskit spotlight hour bonus

For the past one year, the annual Tuesday celebrations of Pokemon Go have been combined with the Mystery Bonus Hour. For Surskit’s Spotlight on March 23, you will be able to score a 2x XP bonus. Since you will be catching hundreds of Hoenn creature anyway during the spotlight hour that includes Surskit, this doubles as a great opportunity for you to level up. In December, Niantic increased the player level cap from 40 to 50, making this the perfect time to grind for experience. For maximum points, we recommend you to use a Lucky Egg for double XP as it will stack with the hour’s bonus.

Surskit evolution