Pokemon Go: How To Catch Tornadus? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Here’s good news to all the Pokemon Go players. Tornadus is making a comeback to the Pokemon Go game this March with the Season of Legends event. There are a lot of things that have changed when it comes to battling and catching the Tornadus. But you don’t have to go far to learn about the changes. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Tornadus, how to catch Tornadus in Pokemon Go and more.

Tornadus is one of the very few Pokemon that is purely a flying type. Hence, it is only vulnerable to three types of attack namely Ice, Rock and Electric moves. It has a Max CP of 3345, its defense is 164, its attack is 266, and its stamina is 188. Tornadus has previously been Raid Boss in Tier 5 Raids. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch Tornadus in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Tornadus in Pokemon Go?

In the Season of Legends event, Tornadus is one of the mainly focused Pokemon along with the forces of nature trio and Landorus. When it comes to catching Tornadus, the only way you’ll be able to find it is in raid battles. As the force of wind, Tornadus is a pure Flying-type Pokemon. In fact, he is one of the three Pokemon that is purely a flying type in the entire Pokemon Go game. One thing you need to note with other flying type Pokemon is that they are normal/flying. Meaning that they have the characteristics of both normal and flying type Pokemon.

As a pure Flying type, Tornadus is resistant to Fighting, Grass, Bug, and Ground, and weak against Ice, Rock, and Electric. The only way to catch Tornadus in Pokemon Go is to successfully defeat it in a raid battle. When you do that, he’ll appear in the wild for your catching pleasure. In the following section, we’ll look at how you can prepare for the raid battle with Tornadus.

A large-bodied Ice type like Galarian Darmanitan can be your best friend when it comes to beginning the raid battle. The addition of Rock and Electric type Pokemon opens up some new options to explore while you are in the thick of the battle. For Rock type move, use Rhyperior and Rampardos. They can double-up on Rock type moves, and have strong enough constitutions to resist most of Tornadus’ moves. Although he is capable of using Grass Knot, which could pose a problem. An Electric type can mitigate this, with the best non-legendary choice being Electivire. If legendaries are on the table, you can’t go wrong with Zekrom, Zapdos, or Deoxys. For Deoxys in particular, you’ll want to go with its normal Forme, as it’s the only one that can double-up on Electric moves. With this team, you can safely enter into the raid battle with Tornadus and you can be sure that you’ll become victorious.