Pokemon Go: How To Get Alolan Rattata? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has been a big influencer in the augmented reality-based gaming category ever since its launch in 2016. Consistent updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids are keeping its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Alolan Rattata

Alolan Rattata is a Dark & Normal type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fighting, Fairy, and Bug moves. The best moveset for Alolan Rattata is Quick Attack and Hyper Fang. It has a Max CP of 734. Alolan Rattata eventually evolves into Alolan Raticate. The Poke description of Alolan Rattata states that the Alolan Rattata is cautious in the extreme. Even while it is asleep, it constantly listens by moving its ears around. It is not picky about where it lives. It will make its nest anywhere. In the next section, we will have a look at how to get Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go.

How to get Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go?

The simplest and easiest thing you can do is to catch Alolan Rattata is to make use of the spotlight hour happening on May 18th, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. You will also be able to catch its Shiny form during this time as well. You can encounter Alolan Rattata during the spotlight hour in the wild. What is more important is that Alolan Rattata will be spawning twice the amount than normal, making your job a lot easier. When you encounter an Alolan Rattata in the wild, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method to catch it. First, feed it with a golden raspberry and then, throw a curveball throw. Make sure to hit Alolan Rattata with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to catch Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go and add it to your Pokemon Collection.

The biological details of Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go

Alolan Rattata is a small, quadrupedal rodent Pokémon. It has purple fur with a cream-coloured face, paws, and underbelly. It has narrow eyes containing white sclera and pupil with red irises, rounded ears with cream-coloured insides, and a single whisker on each cheek. Its long tail is tightly curled at the end. Its most notable feature is its large teeth. Like most rodents, its teeth grow continuously throughout its life and must be worn down by gnawing. A female Alolan Rattata will have shorter whiskers and lighter fur. Alolan Rattata can live wherever it can find food, which it searches for most of the day. Thanks to its sharp fangs, it is able to chew on nearly anything. When it is threatened, Alolan Rattata can deliver a powerful bite. Its large teeth are also useful when using its former signature moves, Hyper Fang and Super Fang. Alolan Rattata constantly keeps their ears up and will immediately scurry away from the slightest sound. Furret is the natural predator of Alolan Rattata. Its hardiness lets it live in many environments, although it mainly lives on plains and savannas. Because it reproduces so quickly, a pair of Alolan Rattata can quickly colonize an area.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER