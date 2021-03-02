Pokemon Go: How To Get Deerling? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

In Pokemon Go, Deerling is the much anticipated Unova release due to its various forms. Actually, Deerling made its debut in October 9th, 2020 as a part of the autumn themed event. Since then, it has become a favorite Pokemon among its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Deerling, how to get Deerling in Pokemon Go, Deerling best moveset and more.

To be specific, Deerling is a Gen 5 Pokemon and it has 4 different forms namely autumn, winter, spring, and summer Deerling respectively. It is a Normal/Grass-type Pokémon. One of the interesting aspects of Deerling is that although it has 4 different types, its moveset won’t change at all with different seasonal forms. It’s good news for all players because now, they have 4 different variants of one Pokemon to track down and when the shiny form is added, they have the opportunity to track down all the eight Pokemons. This inevitably strengthens their overall Pokemon collection list. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get Deerling in Pokemon Go.

How to get Deerling in Pokemon Go?

Actually, you’ll encounter a Deerling in the wild. and you’ll most likely encounter a Deerling based on the current season you are facing. For example, if you are facing a winter season, then there is a high percentage of chance that you’ll only encounter a winter Deerling. Similarly, if you are experiencing summer currently, then you’ll only encounter summer Deerling.

Deerling is unique in the entire Pokemon Go universe. As we’ve mentioned earlier, it is the only Pokemon to have 4 different forms namely winter, summer, spring, and autumn Deerling. Also, it is the only Pokemon to change its appearance based on the season that you are currently experiencing. Thanks to Pokémon Go being tied to the real-world seasons, you will, however, be able to catch all four forms for this Pokémon throughout the year. Since various forms of Deerling are tied to the seasons, you must wait till the occurrence of the particular season in Pokémon Go to catch a Deerling related to it. In the below list, we’ll give you a list of the timings you can catch Deerling for both the northern and southern hemisphere. Read it carefully, as it’ll help you to plan your strategy effectively.

Northern hemisphere.

Spring Deerling. March, April, and May.

Summer Deerling. June, July, and August.

Autumn Deerling. September, October, and November.

Winter Deerling. December, January, and February.

Southern hemisphere.

Spring Deerling. September, October, and November.

Summer Deerling. December, January, and February.

Autumn Deerling. March, April, and May.

Winter Deerling. June, July, and August.

If you want to catch a Deerling more easily, then you can use the parts of the Seasons Change Timed Research task. This will give you the best chance to catch all forms of Deerling in one Go. In our experience, this is the easiest way to catch Deerling and complete your Deerling collection.

Deerling best moveset

Deerling evolution