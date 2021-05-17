Pokemon Go: How To Get Deino? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has been making significant changes in the entire augmented reality gaming category. Constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids have been making this game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Deino, how to get Deino in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Deino

Deino is a Dark and Dragon type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ice, and Fighting moves. The best moveset for Deino is Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. it has a Max CP of 1062. Deino eventually evolves into Zweilous. In the next section, we will have a look at how to get Deino in Pokemon Go.

How to get Deino in Pokemon Go?

Deino is a very rare Pokemon. It will be very hard to catch Deino in Pokemon Go. You will only be able to find Deino in the raid battles. Even though this is the case, the encounter rate for Deino is pretty poor. Many players expressed significant disappointment about the encounter rate of Deino. So make up your mind before going after it. If you really want to get Deino, then as we’ve mentioned earlier, you will be able to encounter Deino in the raid battles. You have to form a Deino counter Pokemon team, encounter it in a raid battle, and defeat it and add it to your Pokemon collection. The counter Pokemons to defeat Deino are Gardevoir, Togekiss, Granbull, Sylveon, and Kyurem (Black).

The biological details of Deino in Pokemon Go

Deino is a small blue quadrupedal Pokémon with black fur covering its head and neck, concealing everything but its mouth from view. The fur around its neck also has six purple spots encircling it, which resemble bruises. The hair on the top of its head takes the shape of a single small horn. It also has a short tail that appears to be bitten off. As it is blind, it will bite at and eat anything that moves, and it has the vigour and energy to bite constantly and without stopping. It never stops biting, making it dangerous to approach without taking precautions. It will also ram anything, ensuring that it always has bruises all over it. It may rear up on its hind legs when happy. Deino primarily live in caves with abundant water sources.

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER