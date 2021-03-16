Pokemon GO: How To Get Eelektross? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Are you tired of searching for a step by step guide on how to get Eelektross in Pokemon Go? Want to know every step of the way in getting Eelektross and adding it to your Pokemon collection list? Then you’ve come to the right place! In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Eelektross, how to get Eelektross in Pokemon Go, Eelektross best moveset and more.

Eelektross is an Electric type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ground moves. The best moveset of Eelektross is Spark & Thunderbolt. It has a Max CP of 2732. The Pokedex description of Eelektross states that it crawls out of the ocean using its arms. It will attack prey onshore and immediately drag it into the ocean. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get Eelektross in Pokemon Go.

How to get Eelektross in Pokemon Go?

Getting an Eelektross isn’t as simple as just stumbling upon it in the wild. In fact, you have to do a little more work than usual. But we have a really simple method that you can use to easily catch Eelektross. Let us walk you through!

To get Eelektross, you must first get Tynamo. And evolve it into Eelektrik, and then to Eelektross. It wouldn’t be too difficult to find and catch Tynamo in the wild. We have confirmed that Tynamo has boosted spawn rate in the wild. Hence, you will be able to simply hunt it as normal using the Nearby screen if you need. However, if you can’t catch Tynamo for whatever reason in the wild, no worries! We have alternative methods for you as well.

You will also be able to hatch Tynamo from 5km eggs. These 5km eggs you can get during the (charge up!) event which runs from Tuesday, March 16th 2021 at 10am local time until Monday, March 22nd 2021 at 8pm. If you get a 5km egg from a Poke Stop during this time, it could contain Tynamo, so just incubate and hatch when you can. Otherwise, you’ll need to watch for Tynamo raids at nearby gyms.

As a one-star raid boss, Tynamo should be easy to defeat. So just use your strongest Ground-type attackers to take it down. After Catching Tynamo, you don’t have to do any special tasks on evolving Tynamo into Eelektrik and then into Eelektross. Like so many other Pokémon, all you need is 125 Tynamo Candy. To evolve Tynamo into Eelektrik, just feed it 25 Tynamo Candy. Then with the new Eelektrik ready to go, you can use another 100 Tynamo Candy to evolve it into Eelektross. This is the final evolved form of the Tynamo family.