Pokemon Go: How To Get Ferrothorn? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has made a significant difference in the augmented reality based gaming category. Thanks to the continuous updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, the players are coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Ferrothorn, how to get Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Ferrothorn

Ferrothorn is a Grass & Steel type Pokémon which evolves from Ferroseed. It is vulnerable to Fire and Fighting moves. The best moveset for Ferrothorn is Metal Claw and Power Whip. It has a Max CP of 2321. The Pokedex description of Ferrothorn states that it attaches itself to cave ceilings, firing steel spikes at targets passing beneath them. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go.

How to get Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go?

You should note one thing with Ferrothorn is that you have to first catch Ferroseed and evolve it into Ferrothorn. You will be able to find Ferroseed in the wild. When you encounter a Ferroseed in the wild, you can use the old, but effective method to catch it. First of all, feed it with a golden raspberry and then throw a curveball throw using a powerful Pokeball. Try to hit Ferroseed with the curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily catch Ferroseed. Once you catch Ferroseed, feed it with 50 Ferroseed candies. You will be able to evolve Ferroseed into Ferrothorn. This is the easiest way to get Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go.

Biological details of Ferrothorn

Ferrothorn is a Pokémon resembling a flattened durian. Its metallic body is covered in thorns, with three black stripes circling its width, the middle stripe having triangular decorations below the eyes of Ferrothorn. Its eyes have green rims, yellow sclerae, and dark pupils. There is a green spike at the top of its body, and extending around it are vine-like, long green appendages tipped with spiky metal disks. The spikes of Ferrothorn are said to be harder than steel. It can use these feelers to either cling onto the ceilings of a cave or walk around. Ferrothorn also uses the feelers to absorb nutrients from the rocks it scrapes. When hanging, it can attack its prey underneath by shooting spikes. And that’s all you need to know when it comes to getting a Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic