Pokemon Go: How To Get Haxorus? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

Do you want to get a Haxorus and add it to your Pokemon collection? Do you want to know how to get a Haxorus in Pokemon Go? Then you’ve come to the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Haxorus, how to get a Haxorus in Pokemon Go, Haxorus best moveset and more.

Haxorus is a Dragon type Pokemon with a max CP of 4062, it’s attack is 284, its defense is 172, and it’s stamina is 183 in the game. It was originally found in the Unova region and it’s a Gen 5 Pokemon. Haxorus is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy and Ice type moves. Haxorus is boosted by Windy weather. It comes under the Non-legendary category. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get Haxorus in Pokemon Go.

How to get Haxorus in Pokemon Go?

To be honest with you, when you look at a Haxorus for the first time, it surely looks menacing. That’s a pretty good news for the players. How? Well, here’s the answer. If you are able to successfully catch Haxorus in Pokemon Go, then you have one more powerful new addition in your Pokemon collection. Also, unlike the other powerful Pokemon, it’s easy to get.

For your information, Haxorus starts off as a tiny green Pokemon called Axew. The only way you’ll get Haxorus in Pokemon Go is to evolve Axew. Well, that solves how to get Haxorus in Pokemon Go. But it rises another important question. And that is, how do you find an Axew? Don’t worry, we’ll have a perfect answer for you! To begin with, Axew is a dragon type Pokemon. So, there's a high chance that you will be able to encounter it in the wild if the weather outside is slightly windy. It's also boosted by windy weather and hence, it is advantageous for you in more ways. Apart from encountering this Pokemon in the wild, you can also come across Axew by hatching it from a 10km egg. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Haxorus is a Pokemon from the Unova region. It is the final evolutionary form of Axew. Feeding Axew 25 Axew candies will see the Pokemon evolve into Fraxure. And feeding Fraxure 100 Axew candies will evolve Fraxure into Haxorus. As you’ve read earlier, Haxorus is weak against ice and fairy type Pokemon, but it does really well against most starter Pokemon. What makes this Pokemon stand out from the rest is the fact that it just falls under a single type. Half dragon type Pokemon, like Salamence, have weaknesses to multiple types, making the Haxorus a very versatile Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

