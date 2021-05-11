Pokemon Go: How To Get Marill? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Ever since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has been making significant splashes in the gaming community. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to get Marill in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Marill and more.

The basic details of Marill

Marill is a Water and Fairy type Pokémon which evolves from Azurill. It is vulnerable to Poison, Electric, and Grass moves. The best moveset for Marill is Bubble and Aqua Tail when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 461. Marill eventually evolves into Azumarill. The Poke description of Marill states that the oil-filled tail of Marill acts much like a life preserver. If you see just its tail bobbing on the water's surface, it's a sure indication that this Pokémon is diving beneath the water to feed on aquatic plants. In the upcoming section, we are going to have a look at how to get Marill in Pokemon Go.

How to get Marill in Pokemon Go?

One thing you should know about getting Marill in Pokemon Go is that you will only be able to catch this water and fairy type Pokemon in the wild. In certain cases, walking around Pokestops populated by Marill will increase your chances of catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. When you encounter Marill in the wild, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method of catching it. First, feed it with golden razzberries and then throw a curveball throw using a powerful Pokeball. Make sure to have ultraballs with you and use them if in case you need them. Try to hit Marill with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily get Marill and add it to your Pokemon collection. If you encounter Marill in a Pokestop populated by this Pokemon, then form a team that is full of counter Pokemon for Marill, attack, and defeat it in the battle. The counter Pokemon that you can use against Marill are Deoxys (Attack,) Thundurus (Therian,) Zekrom, Deoxys (Normal,) and Roserade. And that is all you need to know when it comes to getting Marill in Pokemon Go.

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER