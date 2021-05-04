Pokemon Go: How To Get Mawile? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely made a significant difference in the augmented reality-based games. The consistent updates from Niantic has made the game super interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Mawile, how to get Mawile in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Mawile

Mawile is a Steel and Fairy-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fire and Ground moves. The best moveset for Mawile is Fire Fang and Play Rough when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 1634. The pokedex description of Mawile states that the huge jaws of Mawile are actually steel horns that have been transformed. Its docile-looking face serves to lull its foe into letting down its guard. When the foe least expects it, Mawile chomps it with its gaping jaws. In the next section, we are going to have a look at how to get Mawile in Pokemon Go.

How to get Mawile in Pokemon Go?

Mawile is one of the many capturable Pokemon in the game. There is one thing you should note with catching Mawile is that you will only be able to find it in the raids. Unfortunately, this Pokemon won’t be available in the wild. Having said that, it also has its Shiny form, which is great news for most players. To get Mawile, you have to choose the raid battles that feature Mawile as a predominant Pokemon. You need to have Mega Charizard Y, Shadow Moltres, Shadow Entei, Mega Charizard X, Shadow Charizard, and Reshiram in your team to easily defeat Mawile and add it to your Pokemon collection.

The biological details of Mawile

Mawile is a short, bipedal Pokémon with a pale yellow body and black arms and feet. Its legs have a thick, fur-like covering resembling hakama or a skirt. Its most notable feature is a pair of large black jaws emerging from the back of its head. These jaws have an oval yellow spot on their top surface and contain ten pointed teeth, six on the top row and four on the bottom. While the jaws are said to actually be transformed steel horns, Mawile can articulate them at will, using them to bite enemies and chew through iron beams. These jaws are also incapable of tasting and can be used by Mawile to eat food it does not like. It has red eyes and two black ear-like extensions on either side of its head.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic