Pokemon Go: How To Get Mewtwo? The Strongest Pokemon Is Finally Available

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game which was developed and later on published by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic had a collaboration with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions in the game and now even Mewtwo can be caught. Keep on reading this article to know how to get Mewtwo in Pokemon Go.

One of the strongest amongst all the Pokemon Go characters is Mewtwo and a lot of players think about how to catch this Pokemon. There is only one way to catch a Mewtwo in Pokemon GO and it is by battling him in an EX Raid Boss Battle. The player will obviously have to win the battle and also be lucky enough to hold it inside a Pokeball.

These Pokemon GO EX Raid invites are considerably different from the normal Raid Passes that you can attain at Pokemon GO Gyms. Only the players who win Raid Battles a lot will get an EX Raid invite.

Pokemon Go Update List from November to December 2020

December 3, 2020 Don’t miss December Community Day!

December 3, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO

December 1, 2020 Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!

November 30, 2020 GO Battle League Season 6 begins Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)

November 30, 2020 The Season of Celebration starts now!

November 25, 2020 Celebrate the end of 2020 with December events!

November 23, 2020 The first Pokémon GO City Spotlight finishes up! City competition winner announced.

November 19, 2020 Updates to temporary bonuses

November 18, 2020 GO Beyond: The Pokémon GO journey continues beyond

November 18, 2020 Prepare to GO Beyond with the 12 Days of Friendship event!

November 18, 2020 Dev Insights: Going Beyond in Pokémon GO

November 18, 2020 GO Beyond: Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are coming!

November 18, 2020 GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!

November 18, 2020 GO Beyond: Experience Pokémon GO in a new way with Seasons!

November 17, 2020 How to prepare for Pokémon GO City Spotlight!

November 17, 2020 Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf return to raids for a limited time!

November 17, 2020 November Limited Research featuring Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ is coming soon!

November 16, 2020 Shiny Slowpoke, Shiny Meltan from the Mystery Box, and more during the Pokémon HOME event!

November 12, 2020 Limited-time test: Trade range increased until Monday, November 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8)

November 10, 2020 City Spotlight: Rediscover your city with your Buddy Pokémon!

November 6, 2020 New tests coming soon for select Trainers

November 2, 2020 GO Battle League Season 5 begins Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)



