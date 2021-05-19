Pokemon Go: How To Get Mightyena? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has been making significant revolutions in the augmented reality-based gaming category. Thanks to the consistent updates from Niantic with regards to New events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Mightyena, how to get Mightyena and more.

The basic details of Mightyena

Mightyena is a Dark Pokémon that evolves from Poochyena. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, and Bug moves. The best moveset for Mightyena is Bite and Play Rough when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 1926. The Poke description of Mightyena states that Mightyena gives obvious signals when it is preparing to attack. It starts to growl deeply and then flattens its body. This Pokémon will bite savagely with its sharply pointed fangs. In the next section, we will have a look at how to get Mightyena in Pokemon Go.

How to get Mightyena in Pokemon Go?

There is no doubt that Mightyena is a rare find in Pokemon Go. Encountering and catching this Pokemon will be very challenging. So, make up your mind before going for it. If you still want to catch this Pokemon, then here’s a way. You will only be able to find Mightyena in the wild. When you encounter a Mightyena, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method to get it. First, feed it with golden raspberry and then, throw a curveball throw. Make sure to hit Mightyena with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily get this Pokemon and add it to your Pokemon collection. Alternatively, you can catch Poochyena and evolve it into Mighyena with 50 candies.

The biological details of Mightyena in Pokemon Go

Mightyena is a quadrupedal Pokémon that is based on a hyena. Its fur is mostly short and gray, but there is shaggy black fur on its lower legs, tail, and in two thick strips starting behind its eyes and running the length of its body. It has dark, triangular streak patterns below its eyes, which are red with yellow sclerae. Its ears are rhombus-shaped with dark insides, its nose is red, and it has gray paw pads. Mightyena lives in a pack in the wild. As a member of this pack follows the orders of its leader and chases down prey. It gives obvious signals when it is about to attack, as it starts to growl deeply and flattens its body. Mightyena defeats foes with perfectly coordinated teamwork. If its Trainer is very experienced, it will always obey their orders. Mightyena is prone to licking the faces of the people it's fond of. This species lives in grasslands and savannas.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER