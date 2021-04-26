Pokemon Go: How To Get Ninetales? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely brought out a new dimension to the augmented reality-based games category. Niantic has been constantly updating the game with new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids to keep it interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Ninetales, how to get Ninetales in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Ninetales

Ninetales is a Fire-type Pokémon that evolves from Vulpix. It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Water moves. The best moveset for Ninetales is Fire Spin and Weather Ball when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 2,279. The Poke description of Ninetales states that Ninetales casts a sinister light from its bright red eyes to gain total control over its foe's mind. This Pokémon is said to live for a thousand years. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Ninetales in Pokemon Go.

How to get Ninetales in Pokemon Go?

Ninetales is a majestic fox-like fire Pokémon that is based on the Japanese fox spirit kitsune, and it is definitely a must have Pokémon in your team, with its decent attack power and high defense stats. Ninetales, like many other Fire-type Pokémon, have a higher spawn probability in warmer climates. In order to catch one, prepare to throw out tons of Pokeballs and Razz Berries. While it is possible to catch a Ninetales in the wild, the easiest and less stressful way to do it is to evolve Vulpix into Ninetails instead. To catch Ninetales in the wild, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method. First, feed it with raspberry and then throw a curveball throw using powerful Pokeballs. As we’ve mentioned earlier, you have to keep a lot of Pokeballs with you. Or else, you can use some powerful Pokeballs and ultraballs in a mixed ratio. Try to hit Ninetales with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to catch Ninetales pretty easily. If you are going the easier way of catching Vulpix and evolving it as Ninetales which is already mentioned above, then use the same method to catch it. To evolve little Vulpix into the powerful Ninetales, 50 Vulpix Candy is required.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic