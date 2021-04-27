Pokemon Go: How To Get Pancham In Pokemon Go? Pancham Spawn Rate And Rarity Explained

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. This game has a very unique concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places.

The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just inside their houses to play. One of the most popular, yet uncommon Pokemon in this game is Pancham, the fighting type normal Pokemon. Read on to know more about Pokemon Go Pancham and how to get Pancham in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Pancham in Pokemon Go?

Pancham is a mischievous little Pokemon that looks like a small panda. Pancham is a normal-type fighting Pokemon that evolves into the powerful Pangoro. According to PokemonGO Guide, Pancham is a Pokemon that has increased spawn chances in cloudy weather. The Pokemon has a 30 per cent spawn rate and 9 per cent flee rate. To make sure you catch the Pokemon when you find him, you can give him candy or fruit and use a Blue Pokeball to catch him. Your best chances to find Pancham will be in the rainy season, or when the weather in your area is especially cloudy.

Pokemon Go Update Patch Notes

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular games in the world. The game gets a lot of regular updates in order to keep the players engaged. In order to keep the players updated, we have given the patch notes of the last major update. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming.

You can now go beyond level 40

Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, and more Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are now appearing in the wild

Earn double Catch XP through the end of December. If you get to level 40 before 2021, the Legacy 40 medal will be yours

Improvements to the Egg inventory, AR Mapping tasks, and Pokémon HOME connectivity.

You can now transfer legendary and mythical Pokémon when selecting multiple Pokémon.

Image Source: Pokemon Go Website