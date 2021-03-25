Pokemon Go: How To Get Rainy Castform? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

Are you looking for a step by step guide on getting Rainy Castform? Do you want to learn what it takes to get the Rainy Castform and add it into your Pokemon collection? Then you have come to the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Rainy Castform, how to get Rainy Castform in Pokemon Go and more.

Rainy Castform is a Water-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Grass and Electric moves. The best moveset for Rainy Castform is Water Gun and Weather Ball. It has a Max CP of 1632. The Poke description of the Rainy Castform states that the "appearance of Rainy Castform changes with the weather. This Pokémon gained the ability to use the vast power of nature to protect its tiny body". In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Rainy Castform in Pokemon Go.

How to get Rainy Castform in Pokemon Go?

During the Weather Week event, Pokemon that enjoys rough weather like the Rainy Castform will be appearing more often in the wild. To get Rainy Castform, all you have to do is go to the wild or go to the Pokestops that are populated with the Rainy Castform. You have to do this during the Weather Week event happening from 24 March to 29th March 2021. Since the spawn rate of the Rainy Castform is increased during the event, this is the best time you’ll be able to successfully catch Rainy Castform and add it to your Pokemon collection. As soon as you encounter a Rainy Castform, all you have to do is to use the simple and old, but effective method to catch it. First, you have to choose three powerful Pokeballs. And then, throw a raspberry. Finally, throw a curveball throw and try to hit it. You have three chances to do it successfully and hence, use your Pokeballs wisely. When you use this method, you’ll be easily able to catch the Rainy Castform and add it to your Pokemon collection.

The biological details of Rainy Castform

Rainy Castform is an artificial Pokémon that changes appearance and attitude based on the weather. Its body is made of cells exactly like those of water molecules, causing its cellular structure to be chemically altered by temperature and humidity. Though not of its free will, the Rainy Castform uses this ability to protect its tiny body. In its Normal Form, it resembles a plain, gray cloud with a single wisp extending from the top of its head.

Image source: Niantic