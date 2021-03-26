Pokemon Go: How To Get Swanna? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go is able to stay ahead of the competition in the augmented reality based sector thanks to its continuous innovations in the game. The publisher of this game, Niantic, is constantly updating it by including various Pokemon, events, field research tasks, and raids to keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Swanna, how to get Swanna in Pokemon Go, Swanna best moveset and more.

Swanna is a Water & Flying type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Electric and Rock moves. The best moveset for Swanna is Water Gun and Hurricane. It has a Max CP of 2088. The Pokedex description of Swanna states that Swanna starts to dance at dusk. The one dancing in the middle is the leader of the flock. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Swanna in Pokemon Go.

How to get Swanna in Pokemon Go?

Getting Swanna is pretty simple. In fact, you have to get Ducklett and then you can evolve it into Swanna. Ducklett can be found in the Unova region and it belongs to the 5th generation of Pokemon. As the name suggests, Ducklett looks like a Duckling that eats and swims like a small duck as well. There is no doubt that Ducklett is a unique character and if you know how to use it, this can be a very helpful Pokemon to have during a battle situation. To get Ducklett, all you have to do is to go to the Pokestops where Ducklett is populated. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around also greatly increases your chances of catching a Ducklett. Before going to the Pokestops where Ducklett is populated, you have to stack up on Great Pokeballs, Ultra Pokeballs, and raspberries to increase your chances of catching a Ducklett. When you encounter a Ducklett, simply use the old, but effective method of first throwing a raspberry and then using a powerful Pokeball to throw a curveball throw. Try to hit a Ducklett when you throw a curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily catch Ducklett and evolve it into Swanna. After catching Ducklett, all you can do is feed it with fifty candies and it evolves into Swanna.

Swanna base stats

Attack, 182.

Defense, 132.

Stamina, 181.

Swanna evolution

Image source: Niantic