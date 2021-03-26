Pokemon Go: How To Get Toxicroak? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has surely been a major force in the gaming community ever since its release in 2016. The inclusion of new events, pokemon, field research tasks, and raids has made it interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Toxicroak, how to get Toxicroak in Pokemon Go, Toxicroak best moveset and more.

Toxicroak is a Poison and Fighting type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Psychic, Flying, and Ground moves. The best moveset for Toxicroak is Counter and Dynamic Punch. It has a Max CP of 2488. The Poke description of Toxicroak states that its knuckle claws secrete a toxin so vile that even a scratch could prove fatal. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Toxicroak in Pokemon Go.

How to get Toxicroak in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go’s fourth-generation added a plethora of new and exciting Pokemon to the game and Toxicroak is one among them. Toxicroak has a unique duel combination of Both poison and fighting type. One thing you need to carefully note is that outside of Toxicroak and its pre-evolution, Croagunk, no other Pokémon has this unique combination. A great news if you are a regular player of Pokemon Go is that whether you are fighting in the raid battles or if you are fighting with other players, you will be able to use the duel combination of Toxicroak to its fullest advantage. It can even learn mud bomb, a Ground-type move, to take out Electric type Pokemon.

If you are looking to get your hands on a Toxicroak, then you should try in the areas associated with its 2 types. Poison types are found in areas with still water like lakes and marshes, as well as more industrial areas. For Fighting-type, areas relating to sports and recreation, such as baseball fields or gyms, are a prime hot spot. Luckily, you will be able to find these areas in both rural and urban environments. Try going to places that have both lakes and sports fields, and a Toxicroak might be nearby. Further, both Poison and Fighting types are more commonly found when the weather is cloudy, so look for Toxicroak if Pokémon GO registers the weather as such. Unfortunately, Toxicroak is a fully evolved Pokémon, so it has a lower chance of appearing in the wild. Thankfully its pre-evolution, Croagunk, has higher chances of appearing.

So try to get a Croagunk and evolve it into a Toxicroak. It is the easiest and a surefire way to get Toxicroak. You will need 50 Croagunk candies in total to evolve it into a Toxicroak. Every Croagunk caught gives three candies and sending one away to Professor Willow gives one more. Because each Croagunk grants four candies in total, players will need to catch 13 for them to evolve one. Croagunk also has the unique Fighting and Poison-type combination, so they will appear in the same locations as their evolved form.

Image source: Niantic