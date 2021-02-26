Pokemon Go: How To Get Tropius? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

Like all other Pokemon, Tropius can be captured in Pokemon Go. It is a regional Pokemon only available in Africa. It has certainly created a buzz in the Pokemon Go community. In this post, we are going to be having a look at how to get Tropius in Pokemon Go, what is Tropius, Tropius best moveset and more.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Tropius is a regional exclusive Pokemon only available in Africa. Tropius is a Grass & Flying type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Fire, Flying, Poison and Rock moves. It has a Max CP of 1,941. Tropius really loves fruits and eats them continuously. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get Tropius in Pokemon Go.

How to get Tropius in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Tropius is to use a Poke Fairy Scanner. The Poke Fairy seems to be updating her scanner all the time and she has got a particularly dedicated area for Tropius. This will be great news for so many players as you can be sure that you’ll be able to get a Tropius. To catch a Tropius, you need to head to South-Africa, especially Cape Town. Although Pokemon Go is an augmented reality-based game, for regional exclusive Pokemon, you have to get to a certain location. And in this case, you will have to go to Cape Town, South Africa. Below is a list of spawn locations you can find and catch Tropius.

Farmland.

Hiking Trails.

Gardens.

Woodland.

Grassy Areas.

When you actually get there, you’ll be amazed by the frequent appearance of Tropius. To catch one, all you need to do is to grab a Pokeball and throw a perfect throw and hit the Tropius. Since it is a flying type Pokemon, you need to do this in a flying position. When you hit it successfully, then you’ll be able to catch it easily. One thing you need to note with capturing Tropius is in order to find the exact locations for the appearance of Tropius, you can also use a Poke Fairy map. Another interesting thing with Tropius is even if you aren’t able to get to Cape Town, South Africa, you can trade it from your friends based on your friendship level. Here’s a list of Stardust costs involved in trading Tropius.

Good friend, 20000 Stardust.

Great friend, 16000 Stardust.

Ultra friend, 1600 Stardust.

Best friend, 800 Stardust.

Tropius best moveset

