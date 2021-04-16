Pokemon Go Hydreigon: Learn How To Get Hydreigon In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has truly simulated the world of Pokemon into reality. Players are always engrossed in the game trying to find and catch new Pokemon for their collection. There are many other activities players can take part in the game which include, research tasks, hatching eggs, quests, events, and much more. The game has created a need for the players to learn about new pokemon, their characteristics, and how to catch them in the game. All this information helps the players excel in Pokemon Go. The question, ‘How to get Hydreigon in Pokemon Go?’, has many players puzzled.

How to get Hydreigon in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Hydreigon in Pokemon Go is endeavouring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Hydreigon for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Hydreigon Stats

Hydreigon is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. This is a dark, dragon-type Pokemon that has three heads. This Pokemon is known to react to movements and strike fear in the hearts of their foes. The Pokemon is also known to devour anything that comes in its path.

Hydreigon evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Dieno and it evolves from Zweilous. Hydreigon is a Pokemon that is known for its fierceness and strength. Players should try their best to get their hands on this Pokemon for their collection as soon as possible. Hydreigon is a great asset while trying out the battling feature in Pokemon. To use this Pokemon in the best way possible, players should get well versed with Hydreigon best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check them out below:

Pokémon GO Hydreigon is a Dark and Dragon type Pokemon with a max CP of 4098, 256 attack, 188 defense and 211 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Hydreigon weakness is Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting and Ice type moves. Hydreigon is boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Hydreigon best moveset is Bite and Dark Pulse (15.60 DPS).

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website