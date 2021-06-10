Pokemon Go Infernape Best Moveset: What Are The Best Move Combos Of Infernape?

Infernape is a Fire & Fighting Pokemon whose evolution comes from Monferno. It is weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water move and it has a Max CP of 2,683. The Pokedex tells that It flings its foes around with dexterity. It fights with all of its limbs in its own unique technique. So how to get Infernape? Continue reading the article to find out.

Infernape Best Moveset in Pokemon Go

In Pokemon GO, catching Chimchar in the wild is the best and only way to find it. Because it's a Fire-type Pokemon that's part of the first wave of Gen 4 Pokemon GO, it'll be easy to find in most places. All you need to do now is keep looking. After you find one, just use candies to get its max evolution - Infernape.

Infernape is one of the Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon with stats of 222 attack, defence of 151, stamina of 183 and a max CP of 3033 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. Pokemon Go Infernape's weakness is towards Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Infernape's best moves are Fire Spin and Blast Burn with a DPS of 17.01. Here are some more best move combos:

Fire Spin + Blast Burn - DPS => 17.01

Rock Smash + Blast Burn - DPS => 14.72

Fire Spin + Flamethrower - DPS => 14.26

Fire Spin + Close Combat - DPS => 14.02

Rock Smash + Flamethrower - DPS => 13.58

Fire Spin + Solar Beam - DPS => 13.13

Rock Smash + Close Combat - DPS => 12.88

Rock Smash + Solar Beam - DPS => 11.90

Infernape Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 222

It has a base defence of 151

It has base stamina of 183

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 4 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,150

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,533

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,300

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,683

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,916

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,491

Max HP at Level 40 is 156

It reaches a height of 1.2m

It reaches a weight of 55 kg

The base capture rate is 5%

The base flee rate is 5%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 25

IMAGE: Nintendo