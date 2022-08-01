Pokemon Go introduces Daily Adventure Incense: What is it and how it works? Details here

Pokemon Go is adding a new feature and it is called Daily Adventure Incense. Daily Adventure Incense can be activated in the same way players would any other Incense. Players will only receive one Daily Adventure Incense per day and can only hold one at a time. Keep reading to know more about what is Pokemon Go Daily Adventure Incense and how to activate Daily Adventure Incense.

What is Pokemon Go Daily Adventure Incense?

Daily Adventure Incense lasts for 15 minutes once activated. While exploring during this time, players may encounter Pokémon not frequently seen in the wild. Users will not be able to use another Incense while Daily Adventure Incense is active.

The reverse is also true: if players activate another Incense, they will not be able to activate Daily Adventure Incense at the same time. In order to begin using Daily Adventure Incense, they will first need to complete the associated Special Research. This Special Research will teach players how to use Daily Adventure Incense and will also reward XP!

How to activate Daily Adventure Incense?

First, locate Daily Adventure Incense in their Item Bag or tap the icon in the upper right of the in-game map. From there, swipe on Daily Adventure Incense to use it. A blue fog will surround their avatar while Daily Adventure Incense is active. After use, Daily Adventure Incense will be removed from their Item Bag until the next day.

How to catch Pokémon when Daily Adventure Incense is active

While Daily Adventure Incense is active, wild Pokémon will be attracted to the player's location so long as the player is moving. If players catch any Pokémon during the 15 minutes that Daily Adventure Incense is active, they will be presented with a recap showing all the Pokémon they caught. Players can easily share this recap on social media!

Daily Adventure Incense and daily Poké Balls

The game ensures all Trainers enjoy this new Incense—even those running low on Poké Balls!