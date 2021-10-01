Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Introduces Zarude With New Special Research Tasks; Check Details

Pokemon Go makers have now released a new set of Zarude Special research tasks and players are asking how to complete them. Here is all we know about the tasks

Pokemon Go

Niantic has been on the top of their game to expand their Pokemon Go Pokeverser for a long time now. Makers are now expanding their Mythical Pokemon roster by introducing the Rogue Monkey Pokemon, Zarude. To snake the event more special, makers have also added a new set of Search for Zarude! Special research tasks to grant the players some exciting rewards and XP. Completing these tasks is easy as they are pretty self-explanatory.

So here is a full list of all the Search for Zarude! special research tasks release for Pokemon Go. Keep in mind that these research tasks are going to be available to complete for a limited time only. So make the most out of this Pokemon Go update and get all the rewards released by Niantic. Here is also a video that can help you get through these challenges easily. 

 

All Search for Zarude! special research tasks

Zarude research tasks 1st step

  • Catch 7 different species of Pokémon to get 1 Sun Stone
  • Catch 7 Pokémon to get a Diglett encounter
  • Take 3 snapshots of wild ground-type Pokémon to get 15 Poké Balls
  • Final Reward: 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, Drilbur encounter

Zarude research tasks 2nd step

  • Make 5 great throws in a row to get 5 Pinap Berries
  • Catch 10 bug-type Pokémon to get a Dwebble encounter
  • Take 3 snapshots of wild bug-type Pokémon to get 10 Great Balls
  • Final Reward: 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, Combee encounter

Zarude research tasks 3rd step

  • Use 20 berries to help catch Pokémon to get a sunny Cherrim encounter
  • Catch 30 grass- or bug-type Pokémon to get a Vileplume encounter
  • Take 3 snapshots of wild grass-type Pokémon to get 10 Great Balls
  • Reward: 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Nuzleaf encounter

Zarude research tasks 4th step

  • Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket grunts to get an Ariados encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokémon with a weather boost to get a Butterfree encounter
  • Take 3 snapshots of wild flying-type Pokémon to get 10 Ultra Balls
  • Reward: 500 Stardust, 1 Poffin, Rufflet encounter

Zarude research tasks 5th step

  • Claim reward! (1,000 XP)
  • Claim reward! (1,000 XP)
  • Claim reward! (1,000 XP)
  • Reward: Zarude encounter, 10 Zarude Candy, 1,000 Stardust
