Pokemon Go Introduces Zarude With New Special Research Tasks; Check Details

Niantic has been on the top of their game to expand their Pokemon Go Pokeverser for a long time now. Makers are now expanding their Mythical Pokemon roster by introducing the Rogue Monkey Pokemon, Zarude. To snake the event more special, makers have also added a new set of Search for Zarude! Special research tasks to grant the players some exciting rewards and XP. Completing these tasks is easy as they are pretty self-explanatory.

So here is a full list of all the Search for Zarude! special research tasks release for Pokemon Go. Keep in mind that these research tasks are going to be available to complete for a limited time only. So make the most out of this Pokemon Go update and get all the rewards released by Niantic. Here is also a video that can help you get through these challenges easily.

All Search for Zarude! special research tasks

Zarude research tasks 1st step

Catch 7 different species of Pokémon to get 1 Sun Stone

Catch 7 Pokémon to get a Diglett encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild ground-type Pokémon to get 15 Poké Balls

Final Reward: 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, Drilbur encounter

Zarude research tasks 2nd step

Make 5 great throws in a row to get 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 10 bug-type Pokémon to get a Dwebble encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild bug-type Pokémon to get 10 Great Balls

Final Reward: 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, Combee encounter

Zarude research tasks 3rd step

Use 20 berries to help catch Pokémon to get a sunny Cherrim encounter

Catch 30 grass- or bug-type Pokémon to get a Vileplume encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild grass-type Pokémon to get 10 Great Balls

Reward: 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Nuzleaf encounter

Zarude research tasks 4th step

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket grunts to get an Ariados encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon with a weather boost to get a Butterfree encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild flying-type Pokémon to get 10 Ultra Balls

Reward: 500 Stardust, 1 Poffin, Rufflet encounter

Zarude research tasks 5th step