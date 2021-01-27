Pokemon Go: Is Phanpy Shiny? A Thorough Explanation Of Phanpy

Niantic in their official Twitter account announced in December that January will be a busy month for Pokemon Go players. And that’s what exactly happened. As they are continuing to build towards their Kanto tour next month, they consistently released new events and tasks that a player can complete in January. In this post, we are going to look at what is Phanpy, is Phanpy Shiny and more.

As you already know, we had a Hoenn celebration research event last week and this week, we switched back to Johto. In addition to the Johto event, there is an upcoming spotlight hour for Phanpy. For this reason, many players want to know whether Phanpy is Shiny. In the coming section, we are going to look at what is Phanpy, is Phanpy Shiny, and the start and the end time for Phanpy spotlight hour.

Pokemon Go Phanpy is a ground type Pokemon introduced in Generation II. When it evolves, it can transform itself into Donphan. It is a small, elephant-like Pokemon and you’ll be able to find it in rocky terrain. Also, Phanpy is a powerful Pokemon as well.

Is Phanpy Shiny?

Usually, a Phanpy is Shiny, but you won’t be able to catch a Shiny version of Phanpy during the spotlight hour. What it means is that a Phanpy can’t be shiny during the spotlight hour and you can’t catch a special version of this ground type creature. It is definitely disappointing news for many players, but you should not miss participating in the spotlight hour since there is going to be a lot of special rewards. Those rewards will increase your power in the game for sure. Also, if you are planning to catch a Phanpy and evolve it into Donphan, then you should not miss this event.

When is the Phanpy spotlight hour starts?

The Phanpy spotlight hour starts on January 26th 18.00 local time. Since it is only an hour-long activity, it ends on the same day. The special reward for the event is 2x transfer candies for transferring creatures. This is the final spotlight hour for January. Actually, January has seen many Pokemon debut, particularly during the spotlight hours.

We hope that we’ve given you a perfect clarification of what is Phanpy in Pokemon Go and is Phanpy shiny. As we’ve told you earlier, January was full of events, tasks, and the release of new Pokemon with different characteristics. This has resulted in a significant increase in engagement by the players. Let’s hope that Niantic keeps releasing new things in the game and enthral everybody involved!