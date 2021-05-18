Pokemon Go Jessie And James: Here's How To Find Team Rocket In The Game

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game. They have now managed to add the Team Rocakt in the game and the players are curious about it. They are thus asking questions like how to get Jessie and James in Pokemon Go. To help them, here is an easy way to spot this duo in the game. Read more

How to get Jessie and James in Pokemon Go?

If the players want to see Pokemon Go Jesse and James then they will need to look for a floating Meowth on the map. The players can even try and spot a floating Meowth shadow on the ground. If they are able to spot the floating Meowth shadow, the balloon will be directly above their head. Try and press this balloon to have a Pokemon Go Jesse and James encounter easily. There is no specific location of the Pokemon Go Jesse and James floating Meowth balloon thus finding one on the map is the best bet you might have at finding a floating Meowth. Each time the players have a fight with Team Rocket, they will need to face a total of two different Pokemons including Jessie's Shadow Scyther, Ekans and Stantler and James’ Shadow Pinsir, Koffing and Grimer.

Pokemon Go update

Apart from this, the makers have also launched their Luminous Legends Y event that has been divided into two different parts. The first part of the event is set to begin on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The second part will begin from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The makers have even uploaded the set of changes made to the game with this challenge on their official blog. So here are all the changes that are going to be made with Part 1 of Luminous Legends Y.

Yveltal is going to be brought in as one of the Dark- and Flying-type Legendary Pokémon. It was first discovered in the Kalos region and also happens to be in five-star raids for the duration of the event. Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs that have been rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event. Pokemon like Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino will be seen in these eggs. Dark-type Pokémon is going to be seen more frequently in the wild. Thus try and look out for Pokémon like Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy can now be spotted in the wild. The players can even finish the Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research so that they can encounter Dark-type Pokémons including Galarian Zigzagoon.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER