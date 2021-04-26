Pokemon Go Jirachi: Find Out How To Get Jirachi In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular handheld game and has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, pokemon, and a lot more. Players want to know how to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go.

How to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Jirachi in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Jirachi for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Jirachi Stats

Jirachi is a part of the 3rd Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is star-faced with yellow and white accents. Jirachi is one of the many types of mythical Pokemon in the game. Jirachi evolution doesn’t exist in Pokemon Go, it is a standalone Pokemon. Check out the Pokedex description for Jirachi in Pokemon Go below:

A legend states that Jirachi will make true any wish that is written on notes attached to its head when it awakens. If this Pokémon senses danger, it will fight without awakening.

A shiny edition of Jirachi can also be caught in Pokemon Go, but chances of encountering any type of Shiny Pokemon are slim in the game. Jirachi doesn’t look like much of a fighter but is a valuable addition to the player’s Pokemon collection. If the player is in a bind and Jirachi is the only option they got, they should better get well versed with Jirachi's best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Jirachi Stats below:

Pokémon GO Jirachi is a mythical Steel and Psychic type Pokemon with a max CP of 3691, 210 attack, 210 defense and 225 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Jirachi weakness is Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground-type moves. Jirachi is boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Jirachi best moveset is Confusion and Doom Desire (16.98 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

