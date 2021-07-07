Pokemon Go Jump-Start Research Quest Tasks And Rewards: Learn About The Special Research

Pokemon Go has been one of the most popular mobile games of the current year. The makers have now managed to add a new Fifth-Anniversary event field research and the players have been loving it. This event is called the Jump-Start Special research and it can help the players to get some exciting rewards in the game. This Jump-Start Special research was initially launched while last year’s anniversary celebration and has now been brought back to the game.

Pokemon Go Jump-Start Special Research task

It is mostly so that the players can level and compete against the experienced players in this game. There are a total of 6 different pages for completing the Fifth-Anniversary event field research. Completing each task and page will grant the players rewards like Pokemon encounters and experience points. The field research quest demands the players to roam around and try to catch as many new Pokemons as they can. This can help the players to level up and get even more powerful Pokemons to trade or fight the friends in the game. To help out the players here is also a list of the different tasks and rewards that can be completed for the Jump-Start Special research.

Jump-Start First Page Challenges

Make a new Friend: 5,000 XP

Catch three Pokémon with Wealth Boost: 5,000 XP

Hatch an Egg: 5,000 XP

Final Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, and a Dratini encounter

Jump-Start Second Page Challenges

Earn a Candy by walking with your Buddy: 30 Dratini Candy

Take a Snapshot of Dratini: 30 Dratini Candy

Evolve a Dratini: 10,000 XP

Final Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, one Premium Raid Pass, and two Lucky Eggs

Jump-Start Third Page Challenges

Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 15,000 XP

Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 15,000 XP

Battle in a Raid: 15,000 XP

Final Rewards: 15,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs, and two Star Pieces

Jump-Start Fouth Page Challenges

Catch five different species of Pokémon: Chimchar encounter

Catch a Legendary Pokémon from a Field Research Breakthrough or a Raid: Piplup encounter

Hatch three Eggs: Turtwig encounter

Final Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, and a Shiny Eevee encounter

Jump-Start Fifth Page Challenges