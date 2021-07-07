Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Jump-Start Research Quest Tasks And Rewards: Learn About The Special Research

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has been one of the most popular mobile games of the current year. The makers have now managed to add a new Fifth-Anniversary event field research and the players have been loving it. This event is called the Jump-Start Special research and it can help the players to get some exciting rewards in the game. This Jump-Start Special research was initially launched while last year’s anniversary celebration and has now been brought back to the game. 

Pokemon Go Jump-Start Special Research task

It is mostly so that the players can level and compete against the experienced players in this game. There are a total of 6 different pages for completing the Fifth-Anniversary event field research. Completing each task and page will grant the players rewards like Pokemon encounters and experience points. The field research quest demands the players to roam around and try to catch as many new Pokemons as they can. This can help the players to level up and get even more powerful Pokemons to trade or fight the friends in the game. To help out the players here is also a list of the different tasks and rewards that can be completed for the Jump-Start Special research. Read more 

Jump-Start First Page Challenges

  • Make a new Friend: 5,000 XP
  • Catch three Pokémon with Wealth Boost: 5,000 XP
  • Hatch an Egg: 5,000 XP
  • Final Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, and a Dratini encounter

Jump-Start  Second Page Challenges

  • Earn a Candy by walking with your Buddy: 30 Dratini Candy
  • Take a Snapshot of Dratini: 30 Dratini Candy
  • Evolve a Dratini: 10,000 XP
  • Final Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, one Premium Raid Pass, and two Lucky Eggs

Jump-Start  Third Page Challenges

  • Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 15,000 XP
  • Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 15,000 XP
  • Battle in a Raid: 15,000 XP
  • Final Rewards: 15,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs, and two Star Pieces

Jump-Start  Fouth Page Challenges

  • Catch five different species of Pokémon: Chimchar encounter
  • Catch a Legendary Pokémon from a Field Research Breakthrough or a Raid: Piplup encounter
  • Hatch three Eggs: Turtwig encounter
  • Final Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, and a Shiny Eevee encounter

Jump-Start  Fifth Page Challenges

  • Take a Snapshot of Eevee: 30,000 XP
  • Send five Gifts to Friends: 30,000 XP
  • Trade three Pokémon: 30,000 XP
  • Final Rewards: 30,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs, and a Lapras encounter

