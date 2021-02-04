Pokemon Go Kanto Tour Ticket: How To Choose Your Event Version In The Kanto Tour?

Pokemon Go Kanto Tour is just around the corner. And if you are a Kanto Tour Ticket holder, then you are in luck because you’ll be able to choose your event version in the upcoming Kanto Tour. In this post, we are going to look at how to choose the event version as a Pokemon Go Kanto Tour Ticket holder, what is Kanto Tour in Pokemon Go, the dates for the start of the Kanto tour for this year and more.

Kanto Tour in Pokemon Go is a Ticketed Tour of the Kanto region. Players will be able to participate in the Kanto Tour after purchasing a Ticket from the in-game shop. You can pay for the Ticket in your local currency and the rate for one Ticket is US$ 11.99. The Kanto region was first introduced in Pokemon Go Red and Pokemon Go Green. In the coming section, we’ll have a closer look at how to choose the event version as a Kanto Tour Ticket holder in Pokemon Go.

How to choose the event version of Kanto Tour in Pokemon Go as a Kanto Tour Ticket Holder?

Kanto Tour in Pokemon Go starts on February 20, 2021. And if you are a Ticket holder for the Kanto Tour, you’ll be able to choose between the green and the red version of the event. You have time until the end of the event to choose between the two. The next time you open the app after purchasing the Ticket, you’ll be prompted to choose any one of the version before participating in the event. Below is a list of differences between the Red and the Green version of the Kanto Tour event.

Kanto Tour Green Version

Green version exclusive Pokémon. Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir will be attracted to Incense.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

Kanto Tour Red version

Red version exclusive Pokémon. Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to Incense.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, Kabuto, and Dratini.

Here’s how you choose the event version in the Kanto Tour. Open your Item Bag. Tap your Pokémon GO Tour Kanto ticket to bring up the selection pop-up. This selection pop-up will prompt you to tap either Choose Red or Choose Green. After selecting your version, you’ll be asked to tap YES to confirm. You can’t change your event version once you’ve confirmed your choice.