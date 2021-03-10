Pokemon Go Landorus Snapshot: Learn How To Take A Snapshot Of Landorus In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular names in the mobile gaming scene. This game brings the players as close to the world of Pokemon as they can get. This game uses new-age technology such as Augmented Reality and GPS to create a simulated world of Pokemon for the players. In this world the players can catch new Pokemon, battle amongst friends, go on raids, participate in events, and much more. Pokemon Go constantly releases new features for the players to try out in the game. Players want to learn how to take a snapshot of Landorus in Pokemon Go.

How to take a Snapshot of Landorus in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Snapshot is the latest feature added to the game. This feature allows the players to click snaps of their Pokemon, buddies, or other elements in the game. Players can use the Pokemon Go Snapshot feature to have some fun or sometimes complete research tasks too. Pokemon Go Landorus Snapshot is the latest research task that involves this feature. Check out how to take Pokemon Go Landorus Snapshot below:

There are two ways to click snapshot in Pokemon Go:

First Way

The first way is to select the Pokemon from their Pokemon collection, that they want to snap, in this case, Landorus.

Then click the camera icon on the top left corner to open the Snapshot feature

If AR+ is enabled then players will have to pan the camera around the environment until they find a flat surface where the pokemon can appear. Once the players find the right spot, they will see yellow footsteps appear. Players can click on the yellow footsteps to make the Pokemon appear in that spot.

If AR+ isn’t enabled then the Pokemon will walk into the environment.

Second Way

The second way is to select the camera item from the bag

Then select the Pokemon they want to snap and then snap away.

Pokemon Poses

There are many poses that the Pokemon can make, and here’s how to do it:

Tap your Pokémon once and they’ll strike a pose.

Tap and rub your Pokémon and they’ll turn towards your current position.

Use the button in the bottom left corner to recall your Pokémon and place them again in a different position.