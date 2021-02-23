Pokemon Go Lapras: How To Catch Lapras? A Step By Step Guide

Are you looking for easy to follow instructions when you want to catch Lapras in Pokemon Go? Do you find it hard to locate a Lapras? Then no worries! In this post, we are going to be having a closer look at how to catch Lapras in Pokemon Go, what is Lapras in Pokemon Go, Lapras Best moveset and more.

Lapras is one of those rare, yet powerful water and ice type Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Fighting, Rock, Electric and Grass moves. It has a maximum CP of 2,641, defence of 174, and stamina of 277. Lapras has previously been Raid Boss in Tier 3 and Tier 4 Raids. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch Lapras in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Lapras in Pokemon Go?

You should know where exactly you need to look for when you want to catch a Lapras in Pokemon Go. This will invariably maximize your search efforts. Also, you should note one thing clearly that you’ll be able to hatch a Lapras through 10 KM egg. But this must be your last resort as you don’t confidently believe that you’ll get a high CP version.

When you are looking to catch a Lapras, make sure to look around large bodies of water such as rivers, lakes, and oceans. Since it is a water type Pokemon, it has the highest spawn rate in these locations. This doubles your chances of running into a Lapras. Although this is the case, here’s an interesting fact about this water type Pokemon. This is the one and only water type Pokemon that isn’t limited to bodies of water. You can also find it in smaller creeks and at some times, at railway stations as well. But if you really want to add it into your Pokemon roster, then you should definitely stick with Pokestops near bodies of water.

Just like any other rare Pokemon in Pokemon GO, set up shop around in highly concentrated and relevant PokeStop areas. In this case, a Pokestop near a water body. Using Lure modules can help increase your chances of capturing rare Lapras, and if you spot an area that’s using a Lure that you haven’t placed, try an Incense as well to catch it. This trick will definitely up your rate for spotting a Lapras. Just make sure to use Razz Berries and Great/Ultra Pokeballs when trying to actually capture Lapras. It can be terribly fickle and have a bad habit of running away after a few failed attempts throwing Pokeballs. So when you spot a Lapras, throw a razz berry and then a great/ultra Pokeball perfectly to catch it within one or two attempts. With a little bit of patience and some serious luck, you will add Lapras to your Pokemon collection.

Lapras best moveset