Pokemon Go Leafeon: Check Out Leafeon's Best Moveset, Weakness And More

Pokemon Go has become one of the most popular handheld games out there today. They have managed to achieve this by constantly developing the game to make it better for its users. Pokemon Go Update has added lots of new content to the games such as Pokemon from new regions, new quests, and challenges players can participate in and new rewards that players can earn. One of the Pokemon that players have been curious about is Pokemon Go Leafeon.

Pokemon Go Leafeon

Leafeon is a part of the 4th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Sinnoh region. Leafeon evolution doesn’t exist, but it evolves from a Pokemon that is known for its range of evolutions. Leafeon is another type of evolution for Eevee. This Pokemon looks like a beige cat with green accents on its fur and edges of its ears and tail. Check out the Pokedex description for Leafeon below:

Its cellular composition is closer to that of a plant than an animal. It uses photosynthesis to produce its energy supply without eating food.

Leafeon is indeed a strong Pokemon too, players should try and catch this Pokemon just to have it in their collection. This pokemon can take down some really strong adversaries when used correctly. Players should consider adding Leafeon to their battling arsenal if they get well versed with its stats such as Leafeon's best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Leafeon stats below:

Pokémon GO Leafeon is a Grass type Pokemon with a max CP of 3328, 216 attack, 219 defense and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Leafeon weakness is Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison type moves. Leafeon is boosted by Sunny weather. Leafeon best moveset is Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade (15.18 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Leafeon.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOAPP TWITTER