Pokemon Go: Learn About Binacle Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has become a popular game in the augmented reality-based gaming category ever since its launch in 2016. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, the players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Binacle in Pokemon Go, Binacle best moveset, weaknesses, evolution, and more.

The complete stat details of Binacle in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details of Binacle in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note it down. Because these stats will give you a clear idea of whether you can put all your efforts into catching this Pokemon and adding it into your Pokemon collection. Binacle is a Rock & Water-type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 946. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at base stats and the biological details of Binacle in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 96.

Defense, 120.

Stamina, 123.

The biological details of Binacle in Pokemon Go

Binacle is a Pokémon that resembles a goose barnacle. It also has the appearance of a hand and arm; the “hand” serves as its head. Its head is brown with puffy orange cheeks and an orange marking where a nose would be located. On top of its head are three long claws. Its body is orange with a white band around the middle. Binacle is always found as a pair living in a single gray rock and needed to cooperate with each other in order to survive. It moves by stretching and contracting its bodies and yanking the rock along in a hopping motion. The pair has a tendency of squabbling with one another. When they do, one of them will move and find a different rock with a different Binacle to live alongside with. Binacle eats seaweed that washes up on the shoreline. Thats all you need to know about Binacle in Pokemon Go.

Binacle best moveset

The best moveset for Binacle is Mud-Slap and Ancient Power when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Binacle weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Grass, Ground, Fighting, and Electric moves.

Binacle evolution

Binacle eventually evolves into Barbaracle.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic