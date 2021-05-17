Pokemon Go: Learn About Deino Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Ever since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has been introducing various new Pokemon into the game, and Deino is one among them. Thanks to the constant updates to the game in terms of new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Deino in Pokemon Go, Deino best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Deino in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Deino in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stat details will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Deino is a Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon. it has a Max CP of 1062. The Poke description of Deino states that lacking sight, it's unaware of its surroundings, so it bumps into things and eats anything that moves. In the upcoming sections, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Deino in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 116.

Defense, 93.

Stamina, 141.

The biological details of Deino in Pokemon Go

Deino is a small blue quadrupedal Pokémon with black fur covering its head and neck, concealing everything but its mouth from view. The fur around its neck also has six purple spots encircling it, which resemble bruises. The hair on the top of its head takes the shape of a single small horn. It also has a short tail that appears to be bitten off. As it is blind, it will bite at and eat anything that moves, and it has the vigour and energy to bite constantly and without stopping. It never stops biting, making it dangerous to approach without taking precautions. It will also ram anything, ensuring that it always has bruises all over it. It may rear up on its hind legs when happy. Deino primarily live in caves with abundant water sources.

Deino best moveset

The best moveset is Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Deino weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ice, and Fighting moves.

Deino evolution

Deino eventually evolves into Zweilous.

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER