Pokemon Go: Learn About Ferrothorn Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely changed the landscape of the augmented reality-based gaming category. The constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids continue to keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go, Ferrothorn best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth putting all your effort into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Ferrothorn is a Grass & Steel type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 2321. The Pokedex description of Ferrothorn states that it attaches itself to cave ceilings, firing steel spikes at targets passing beneath them. In the next section, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 158.

Defense, 223.

Stamina, 179.

Biological details of Ferrothorn

Ferrothorn is a Pokémon resembling a flattened durian. Its metallic body is covered in thorns, with three black stripes circling its width, the middle stripe having triangular decorations below the eyes of Ferrothorn. Its eyes have green rims, yellow sclerae, and dark pupils. There is a green spike at the top of its body, and extending around it are vine-like, long green appendages tipped with spiky metal disks. The spikes of Ferrothorn are said to be harder than steel. It can use these feelers to either cling onto the ceilings of a cave or walk around. Ferrothorn also uses the feelers to absorb nutrients from the rocks it scrapes. When hanging, it can attack its prey underneath by shooting spikes.

Ferrothorn best moveset

The best moveset for Ferrothorn is Metal Claw and Power Whip.

Ferrothorn weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Fire and Fighting moves.

Ferrothorn evolution

Ferrothorn eventually evolves from Ferroseed.

We hope that we have given you all the stat details you need to know about Ferrothorn in Pokemon Go. It is powerful, yet a rare Pokemon to get in the game. When you train this Pokemon with quality moves, you can even use it in raid battles as well. All the very best!

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic