Pokemon Go: Learn About Gligar Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely changed the landscape of the augmented reality-based gaming category. The players are pretty interested in the game since its launch thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Gligar in Pokemon Go, Gligar best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Gligar in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Gligar in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Gligar is a Ground and Flying type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 1,857. The Pokedex description of Gligar states that Gligar glides through the air without a sound as if it were sliding. This Pokémon hangs onto the face of its foe using its clawed hind legs and the large pincers on its forelegs, then injects the prey with its poison barb. In the next section, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Gligar in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 143.

Defense, 184.

Stamina, 163.

The biological details of Gligar in Pokemon Go

Gligar is a purple, bat-like Pokémon. Its head and body are round and roughly equal in size. It has long, triangular ears and triangular eyes with small pupils. Two large pointed teeth protrude from its upper jaw, and a pink tongue is often seen lolling from its mouth. Its arms are segmented at the wrists and end in large pincers. Spread between its arms are two blue wing membranes, each tipped with a purple claw. Its legs are thin and likewise segmented at the ankles, with its round feet having one claw each. Gligar has a long tail split into spherical sections, ending in a large, round stinger.

The female Gligar will have a smaller stinger than the male. Gligar feeds on Berries and can emit sound waves to detect obstacles and fly around them. It glides smoothly and silently through the air with its limbs extended, and startles its prey and enemies by flying straight toward them. It attacks by clamping onto its enemy's face with its clawed hind legs and pincers, then jabbing it with its poisonous stinger. Gligar lives in mountainous regions, making its nest along cliffs sides. When it is done gliding, it hops along the ground back to its nest.

Gligar best moveset

The best moveset for Gligar is Wing Attack and Return when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Gligar weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Ice and Water moves.

Gligar evolution

Gligar eventually evolves into Gliscor.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic