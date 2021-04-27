Pokemon Go: Learn About Goomy Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has created significant changes in the augmented reality based gaming category ever since its launch in 2016. The constant updates with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids have made this game really interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Goomy in Pokemon Go, Goomy best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Goomy in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Goomy in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Goomy is a Dragon type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 976. The Poke description of Goomy states that it is the weakest Dragon-type Pokémon. It lives in damp, shady places, so its body doesn’t dry out. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Goomy.

Base stats

Attack, 101.

Defense, 112.

Stamina, 128.

The biological details of Goomy

Goomy is a Pokémon that resembles a slug or a slime with beady black eyes. The lower half of its body is light purple, while the upper half is a paler shade of purple. Along the dividing line of the two colors are five large, green spots. The front part of this line is its mouth. On top of its head are two pairs of antenna-like horns; the hind pair is longer than the front pair. These sensitive horns are used to check its surroundings. Goomy is considered the weakest Dragon-type Pokémon. Its body is mostly water and is covered by a germ-laden mucous membrane. This slimy layer causes physical attacks to slide off harmlessly. However, it becomes unable to breathe and will die if its body dries out. Because of this, it stays in damp, shady areas. Goomy's horns have powerful sensors that allow it to locate any sign of the enemy, allowing it to survive any kind of danger.

Goomy best moveset

The best moveset for Goomy is Tackle and Dragon Pulse when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Goomy weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Fairy, Dragon, and Ice moves.

Goomy evolution

Goomy eventually evolves into Sliggoo.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic