Pokemon Go: Learn About Marill Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has become a powerful force in the augmented reality based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Marill in Pokemon Go, Marill best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Marill in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Marill in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it's worth putting all your efforts in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Marill is a Water and Fairy type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 461. The Pokedex description of Marill states that the oil-filled tail of Marill acts much like a life preserver. If you see just its tail bobbing on the water's surface, it's a sure indication that this Pokémon is diving beneath the water to feed on aquatic plants. In the next section, we will have a closer look at the base stats and the biological details of Marill in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 37.

Defense, 93.

Stamina, 172.

The biological details of Marill in Pokemon Go

Marill is a small, blue, bipedal Pokémon. It has a nearly spherical shape with a white belly and has round ears with red insides. These sensitive ears can detect distant sounds. The arms of Marill and feet are short and possess no visible digits. There is a blue, bubble-like ball at the tip of its zigzagging black tail. The tail is flexible and configured to stretch, and the ball is full of oil that acts as a buoy to help keep Marill afloat. The ball at the tip of its tail can glow when Marill attacks. Marill is able to swim in strong water currents without being slowed down by the water's resistance, due to its water-repellent fur. Marill feeds on aquatic plants in addition to fishing for food. When it dives, its tail can be seen bobbing on the water's surface. It will anchor its tail around a tree when fishing at the edge of a fast-moving stream. Marill never gets cold after swimming in cold water, due to its water-repellent fur drying up quickly the moment it leaves the water. It lives on the water's edge.

Marill best moveset

The best moveset for Marill is Bubble and Aqua Tail when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Marill weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Poison, Electric, and Grass moves.

Marill evolution

Marill eventually evolves into Azumarill.

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER