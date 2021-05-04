Pokemon Go: Learn About Mawile Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has become a powerful and popular game all around the world. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and various raids, its players are keep coming for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Mawile, Mawile best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution, and more.

The complete details of Mawile in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Mawile in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Mawile is a Steel and Fairy type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 1634. The pokedex description of Mawile states that the huge jaws of Mawile are actually steel horns that have been transformed. Its docile-looking face serves to lull its foe into letting down its guard. When the foe least expects it, Mawile chomps it with its gaping jaws. In the next section, we are going to have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Mawile in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 155.

Defense, 141.

Stamina, 137.

The biological details of Mawile in Pokemon Go

Mawile is a short, bipedal Pokémon with a pale yellow body and black arms and feet. Its legs have a thick, fur-like covering resembling hakama or a skirt. Its most notable feature is a pair of large black jaws emerging from the back of its head. These jaws have an oval yellow spot on their top surface and contain ten pointed teeth, six on the top row and four on the bottom. While the jaws are said to actually be transformed steel horns, Mawile can articulate them at will, using them to bite enemies and chew through iron beams. These jaws are also incapable of tasting and can be used by Mawile to eat food it does not like. It has red eyes and two black ear-like extensions on either side of its head.

Mawile best moveset

The best moveset for Mawile is Fire Fang and Play Rough when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Mawile weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Fire and Ground moves.

Mawile evolution

Currently, there is no evolution form of Mawile available in the game.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic