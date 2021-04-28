Pokemon Go: Learn About Meloetta Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely refreshed the landscape of the augmented reality-based gaming category. Constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids are keeping its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Meloetta in Pokemon Go, Meloetta best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Meloetta in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Meloetta in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it is worth putting all your efforts and energy into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Meloetta is a mythical Normal and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 3972. The Pokedex description of Meloetta states that its melodies are sung with a special vocalization method that can control the feelings of those who hear it. In the upcoming section, we are going to have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Meloetta.

Base stats

Attack, 250.

Defense, 225.

Stamina, 225.

The biological details of Meloetta

Meloetta is a Pokémon that has a femininely anthropomorphic figure with musical bar-style streaks in its hair, quarter notes for its arms and hands and pupil-less eyes resembling whole notes. It has a jewel on its forehead and a black headpiece that seems to be shaped like a treble clef which doubles as an attached microphone such as one often used by singers. Its ovular head seems to be â…“ its body's height and about half its height in width. In its Aria Forme, Meloetta has light blue eyes and flowing, wavy hair with light-blue ovals that resemble whole notes. In its Pirouette Forme, it has auburn hair that seems to be stylized of Meloetta in a high bun and red eyes. In either Forme, its midriff and eyes match its hair. It is a species with unknown gender. According to artists in Unova, the beautiful music and dance of Meloetta inspired many works of art, music, and songs. This makes the Pokémon popular among both musicians and dancers. Meloetta is able to change forms when it uses the move Relic Song, which changes its form from Aria Forme to its Pirouette Forme, or vice versa. In its Aria Forme, Meloetta can sing beautiful songs.

Meloetta best moveset

The best moveset for Meloetta is Quick Attack and Hyper Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Meloetta weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Bug and Dark moves.

Meloetta evolution

Currently, there is no evolution of Meloetta available in the game.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic