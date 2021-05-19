Pokemon Go: Learn About Mightyena Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Niantic has been including various Pokemon in the game and Mightyena is one among them. Thanks to the constant updates to this game, its players keep coming back for more and spending a lot more money in the in-game events. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Mightyena in Pokemon Go, Mightyena best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Mightyena in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Mightyena in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stat details will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Mightyena is a Dark type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 1926. The Poke description of Mightyena states that Mightyena gives obvious signals when it is preparing to attack. It starts to growl deeply and then flattens its body. This Pokémon will bite savagely with its sharply pointed fangs. In the next sections, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Mightyena in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 171.

Defense, 132.

Stamina, 172.

The biological details of Mightyena in Pokemon Go

Mightyena is a quadrupedal Pokémon that is based on a hyena. Its fur is mostly short and gray, but there is shaggy black fur on its lower legs, tail, and in two thick strips starting behind its eyes and running the length of its body. It has dark, triangular streak patterns below its eyes, which are red with yellow sclerae. Its ears are rhombus-shaped with dark insides, its nose is red, and it has gray paw pads. Mightyena lives in a pack in the wild. As a member of this pack follows the orders of its leader and chases down prey. It gives obvious signals when it is about to attack, as it starts to growl deeply and flattens its body. Mightyena defeats foes with perfectly coordinated teamwork. If its Trainer is very experienced, it will always obey their orders. Mightyena is prone to licking the faces of the people it's fond of. This species lives in grasslands and savannas.

Mightyena best moveset

The best moveset for Mightyena is Bite and Play Rough when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Mightyena weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, and Bug moves.

Mightyena evolution

Mightyena eventually evolves from Poochyena.

