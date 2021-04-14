Pokemon Go: Learn About Scampisto Best Moveset, Weaknesses, And Its Evolution

Pokemon GO for the past five years has definitely revolutionized the augmented reality gaming category. In fact, it has gotten highly positive reviews from its critics and players absolutely love this game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Scampisto in Pokemon Go, Scampisto best moveset, weakness, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Scampisto in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details of Scampisto in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because it will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Scampisto is a Normal type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 1220. The pokedex description of Scampisto states that "All the Scampisto that exist in the world are said to have utterly unique spot patterns. The shaky, tottering steps of this Pokémon give it the appearance of dancing". In the next section, we will have a look at the base stats, max CP, and the biological details of Scampisto in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 116.

Defense, 116.

Stamina, 155.

Max CP

The biological details of Scampisto in Pokemon Go

Scampisto is a crustacean Pokémon that resembles a bright blue shrimp. It has three pairs of light gray legs, two pairs have simple blue spikes, while the foremost pair forms a larger set of claws. One claw forms a single, sharp point and the other is much larger and forms a more traditional pincer with a tiny yellow claw. Each front claw has a black stripe across the top. It has a pair of yellow antennae on top of its head, yellow eyes, and three pointed mandibles. There are three black stripes along its back that separate its body into segments, and it has a light gray underside. Two black, rectangular fins from its tail. The large claw of Scampisto gives it a poor sense of balance and makes it difficult to swim straight. Instead, it moves by firing compressed water from this claw. This is achieved through controlled expulsions of internal gas. Additionally, it uses this ability to shoot down flying prey and can shatter rock at close range. Occasionally, its claws will fall off and it keeps a low profile until they grow back. The meat inside its claws is said to be delicious; therefore, it is a popular delicacy in places like Galar.

Scampisto best moveset

The best moveset for Scampisto is Sucker Punch and Dig.

Scampisto weakness

The weakness of Scampisto is Fighting moves.

Scampisto evolution

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic