Pokemon Go: Learn About Swablu Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has become a powerful and popular game thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon and various raids. Due to the consistent updates, Niantic has kept its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Swablu in Pokemon Go, Swablu best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Swablu in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you all the stat details you need to know about Swablu in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it's worth putting all your effort and energy in catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Swablu is a Normal and Flying type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 824. The Poke description of Swablu states that Swablu has a light and fluffy wings that are like cottony clouds. This Pokémon is not frightened of people. It lands on the heads of people and sits there like a cotton-fluff hat. In the upcoming sections, we will look at the base stats and the biological details of Swablu in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 76.

Defense, 132.

Stamina, 128.

Biological details of Swablu in Pokemon Go

Swablu is an avian Pokémon with a round, blue body. Since it has no discernible neck, its body appears to be all head. There are two long feathers on top of its head, and it has a short, rounded white beak and beady, black eyes. Its wings are fluffy and white, resembling cotton or clouds and are made of air. The wings have a light and fluffy feel. It has tiny, white feet and two pointed tail feathers. Swablu does not like dirty surroundings, so it cleans things with its cottony wings diligently. It uses streams and freshwater springs to wash its wings when they become dirty from polishing. It is commonly found living in flocks in forested habitats but often flies closer to towns during the spring. Swablu is very friendly and largely unafraid of humans. As a result, it frequently perches on people's heads like a fluffy hat. Swablu can easily hide from foes in clouds thanks to its appearance.

Swablu best moveset

The best moveset for Swablu is Peck & Aerial Ace when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Swablu weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, and Electric moves.

Swablu evolution

Swablu eventually evolves into Altaria.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic