Pokemon Go: Learn All About The Marill Limited Research In This Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely made a significant influence in the augmented reality based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Pokemon Go Marill Limited Research task, list of Research quests you need to complete and more.

The complete details of Marill Limited Research

One thing you have to understand is that Marill Limited Research is a one-day event in Pokémon Go. During this event, you'll not only be able to catch as many Marills as your heart desires, but you'll also have the Marill Limited Research to complete as well. While there is no doubt that it's a long quest constructed out of 20 steps, none of the tasks are very challenging, so simply enjoy catching every Marill you come across. This also makes Marill Limited Research day the perfect time to hunt down a shiny Marill or two! In the next section, we will have a look at the list of tasks you need to complete to finish the Limited Research event.

List of tasks you need to complete to finish the Limited Research event

Marill Limited Research is a timed research quest that will only be available for one single day in Pokémon Go. The quest contains 20 overall steps, but, once you reach step 11, the challenges will repeat themselves. This means that step 13, for example, has the same set of three challenges as step 3.

Below you can find every research quest and challenge for the Marill Limited Research quest you need to complete.

Step 1 and 11. Transfer 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Catch a Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Make 2 Nice Throws, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 10 Pokeballs.

Step 2 and 12. Transfer 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Catch 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Make 2 Nice Throws, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Pinap Berries.

Step 3 and 13. Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Catch 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Make 2 Nice Throws, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Marill encounter.

Step 4 and 14. Make 2 Great Throws, Marill encounter.

Catch 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Transfer 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Marill encounter.

Step 5 and 15. Make 3 Great Throws, Marill encounter.

Catch 3 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Nanab Berries.

Step 6 and 16. Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Catch 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Marill encounter.

Step 7 and 17. Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws, Marill encounter.

Catch 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Transfer 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 10 Marill Candy.

Step 8 and 18. Make 2 Nice Throws in a row, Marill encounter.

Catch 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Transfer 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Razz Berries.

Step 9 and 19. Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Catch 2 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 10 Marill Candy.

Step 10 and 20. Make 2 Great Throws in a row, Marill encounter.

Catch 3 Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon, Marill encounter.

Rewards. 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls.

Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER