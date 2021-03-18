Pokemon Go: Learn All The Stat Details About The Ash Ketchum In This Guide

Ever since its release in 2016, Pokemon Go has been doing really well. In fact, it is gaining massive popularity within the gaming community. In this post, you’ll learn all the stat details regarding the Ash Ketchum in Pokemon Go game, what is Ash Ketchum character and more.
Ash Ketchum is a fictional character owned by Nintendo. He is the main character in the Pokemon Go anime and certain Manga series as well. The dream of Ash Ketchum is to become a Pokemon Go master. The character's first official appearance in a game was in Pokémon Puzzle League. According to Nintendo, Ash Ketchum represents the human form of the series. As the main character of the Pokemon anime, it has appeared in all of the events of the series. The Pokemon anime series has been hugely popular all around the world and hence, Ash Ketchum is a popular character in the Pokemon anime community. Ash has been criticized for being stuck in a 'floating timeline', as well as for his inability to win any major Pokémon leagues until the 22nd season of the Pokemon anime. In the next section, we’ll have a look at the appearance of Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon leagues.
The appearance of Ash Ketchum in Pokemon leagues
Indigo Plateau Conference, Kanto League. 8 finals, lost to Ritchie.
Silver Conference, Johto League. Quarter-finals, lost to Harrison.
Ever Grande Conference, Hoenn League. Quarter-finals, lost to Tyson.
Lily of the Valley Conference, Sinnoh League. Semi-finals, lost to Tobias.
Vertress Conference, Unova League. Quarter-finals, lost to Cameron.
Lumiose Conference, Kalos League. Finals lost to Alain.
Manalo Conference, Alola League. Champion, defeated Gladion)
Tournament appearance of Ash Ketchum
- Bug-Catching Contest. Champion.
- Extreme Pokémon race. Champion.
- Big P Pokémon race. Champion.
- P1 Grand Prix. Champion.
- Pokémon balloon race. Champion with Misty and Brock.
- Jubilife City Pokémon Contest. Quarter-finals.
- Terracotta Town Pokémon Contest. Winner.
- Wallace Cup. Quarter-finals.
- Hearthome City Tag Battle Competition. Champion with Paul.
- Hearthome Collection Contest. Runner-up.
- Pokémon Summer Academy Triathlon. Winner.
- Pokémon Swap Meet Tauros-Battling competition. Champion.
- Fire and Rescue Grand Prix. Not Revealed.
- Grass tournament. Runner-up.
- Pokémon Orienteering. Not Revealed.
- Pokémon Dress-Up contest. Runner-up.
- Tour de Alto Mare. Not Revealed.
- Whirl Cup. Top 16.
- Seaking Catching Day. Not revealed.
- Hoenn PokeRinger - Crossgate Town. Champion.
- Sinnoh PokeRinger – Squallville. Champion.
- Rota tournament. Champion.
- Sumo conference. Champion.
- Twinleaf Festival Battle tournament. Champion.
- Sinnoh Pokeathlon Tournament. Runner-up.
- Pokémon ping-pong tournament. Top 32.
- Club Battle. Runner-up.
- Wishing Bell Festival Contest. Runner-up.
- Clubsplosion. Top 4.
- Pokémon World Tournament Junior Cup. Runner-up.
- Marine Cup tournament. Winner.
- Scalchop King competition. Disqualified due to Oshawott's shell being broken.
- Grand Harvest Festival Pokémon Sumo tournament. Winner.
- Rhyhorn Race. No winner due to Team Rocket.
- Pokémon Summer Camp. Winner with Clemont, Bonnie, and Serena.
- Pokémon Sky Relay. Runner-up.
- Pokémon Pancake Race. Runner-up.
- Charjabug Race. Winner with Sophocles and Kiawe.
- Pokémon Sled Jump Games. Not Revealed.
- Kantonian Gym. Winner.
- Manalo Conference exhibition match Against The Royal Mask. Winner.
- Battle Frontier flute cup tournament. Winner.
- Pokémon Iceberg Race. No winner due to Team Rocket.
- World Coronation Series Battle Festival. Winner.
- Pokémon Eating Contest. Preliminaries.