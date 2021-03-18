Pokemon Go: Learn All The Stat Details About The Ash Ketchum In This Guide

Ever since its release in 2016, Pokemon Go has been doing really well. In fact, it is gaining massive popularity within the gaming community. In this post, you’ll learn all the stat details regarding the Ash Ketchum in Pokemon Go game, what is Ash Ketchum character and more.

Ash Ketchum is a fictional character owned by Nintendo. He is the main character in the Pokemon Go anime and certain Manga series as well. The dream of Ash Ketchum is to become a Pokemon Go master. The character's first official appearance in a game was in Pokémon Puzzle League. According to Nintendo, Ash Ketchum represents the human form of the series. As the main character of the Pokemon anime, it has appeared in all of the events of the series. The Pokemon anime series has been hugely popular all around the world and hence, Ash Ketchum is a popular character in the Pokemon anime community. Ash has been criticized for being stuck in a 'floating timeline', as well as for his inability to win any major Pokémon leagues until the 22nd season of the Pokemon anime. In the next section, we’ll have a look at the appearance of Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon leagues.

The appearance of Ash Ketchum in Pokemon leagues

Tournament appearance of Ash Ketchum